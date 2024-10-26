BJP’s ‘triple engine govt’ snatched food from common man’s plate in Maharashtra: Kharge

NEW DELHI, Oct 25: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed the BJP over rising food prices, alleging that the ‘triple engine government’ in Maharashtra “which grabbed power through the backdoor” has even snatched food from the common man’s plate.

Now, Maharashtra has decided to completely throw open the farewell doors for the BJP and its allies, he said as the state prepares to vote in the assembly polls on November 20.

- Advertisement -

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said the inflation “imposed by the BJP” has hit the people of the country, including Maharashtra, hard and the party needs to be ousted to fix this.

“The BJP’s ‘triple engine government’ which grabbed power in Maharashtra through the backdoor has snatched the food from the common person’s plate,” he alleged.

The price of an ordinary ‘thaali’ has increased by a whopping 52 per cent over just one year, Kharge claimed.

“Between October 2023 and October 2024, the ingredients used in a typical vegetarian thali — tomato prices have increased by 247 per cent; price of garlic, which the Finance Minister probably doesn’t eat, has increased by 128 per cent. On an average, the prices of all vegetables have increased by 89 per cent,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Edible oil, salt, flour – their prices have increased by up to 18 per cent, Kharge claimed.

The BJP has strangled the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra through the web of inflation, the Congress chief said.

“Maharashtra has decided to completely thrown open the farewell doors for the BJP and its allies this time!” Kharge said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The opposition MVA includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

- Advertisement -

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20.

The votes will be counted on November 23, a day before the current Maharashtra Assembly completes its term. (PTI)