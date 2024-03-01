Blast in Bengaluru cafe, accused carrying bag with IED inside identified on CCTV

HT Digital,

Bengaluru, March 1: A bomb explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon resulted in injuries to ten individuals. The blast was confirmed as an IED explosion by Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who revealed that a man had placed a bag containing the device inside the cafe.

The suspect, aged between 28 and 30, was identified via CCTV footage by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The accused had ordered Rava Idli at the cafe, left without finishing his meal, and left behind the bag.

The police confirmed to the Chief Minister that no additional IEDs were discovered on the premises apart from the one in the bag. The man who placed the bag inside the cafe had taken a token from the cash counter, and the cashier is currently being questioned. When asked if this was a terrorist act, the Chief Minister said that it was still unknown and investigations are ongoing.

The blast was not large-scale, it was an improvised explosive blast. The injured included staff members and a customer, and their injuries are not critical.

The nine injured individuals have been identified, and a case relating to the blast has been registered at the HAL Police Station in Bengaluru under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive substances Act.