12 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
type here...

Bomb found near Punjab, Haryana CMs’ official residences

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

CHANDIGARH, Jan 2 (PTI): A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot after a live bomb was found a few hundred metres away from the helipad used by Punjab and Haryana chief ministers here on Monday, police said.

The shell was found in the fields on the Nayagaon-Kansal road, which is about one kilometre away from the helipad and about two kilometres from the official residences of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, they said.

- Advertisement -

An official of the disaster management department who reached the spot told reporters that the police control room received a message that a bomb-like object had been seen near the Kansal and Nayagaon T-point.

“When we checked it and found that it was a live shell,” he said, adding the area has been sealed.

“It is a matter of investigation how this shell reached the spot,” the official said.

With the help of police and the bomb disposal squad, the shell has been placed in a drum and covered with sandbags and the Army has been alerted, he said.

- Advertisement -

“Army officials will come and take care of it,” he added.

Replying to a question, the official said in the past too discarded shells have been found.

The possibility of a scrap dealer dumping it here cannot be ruled out, he said.

Karishma Tanna And Her Love Affair With Bright Colors
Karishma Tanna And Her Love Affair With Bright Colors
Positive Parenting Solutions when Kids backtalk
Positive Parenting Solutions when Kids backtalk
INDIA’S MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES
INDIA’S MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES
6 Indian Street Foods That You Must Try At Least Once In Your Life Time
6 Indian Street Foods That You Must Try At Least Once In Your Life Time
Nora Fatehi’s Sensuous Black Outfits
Nora Fatehi’s Sensuous Black Outfits
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

K’taka BJP MLA booked in businessman suicide case, CM assures action...

The Hills Times - 0
Karishma Tanna And Her Love Affair With Bright Colors Positive Parenting Solutions when Kids backtalk INDIA’S MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES 6 Indian Street Foods That You Must Try At Least Once In Your Life Time Nora Fatehi’s Sensuous Black Outfits