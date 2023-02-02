Budget allocation for Minority Affairs Ministry reduced by over 38% to Rs 3097.60 for FY 2023-24

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (PTI): The budgetary allocation for the Minority Affairs Ministry has been reduced by over 38 per cent to Rs 3097.60 crore for 2023-24 as compared with the last fiscal, according to budget documents presented Wednesday.

The budget allocation for 2022-23 was Rs 5020.50 for the ministry, however the revised estimate was Rs 2612.66, as per the documents.

The budget estimate for the Ministry of Minority Affairs this year is Rs 3097.60.

Of the proposed allocation to the ministry, Rs 1,689 crore is for education empowerment.

Over 64.4 crore has been allocated for Skill Development and Livelihoods.

The Budget estimate for umbrella programme for development of minorities is Rs 610 crore.

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani hailed the Union Budget saying, “Congratulations to PM @narendramodi Ji & FM @nsitharaman Ji for a truly ‘Amrit Kaal Budget’ epitomising inclusive development & reinforcing economic fundamentals.”

“Emphasis given to infra, tech, green energy & other areas will institutionalise India’s growth for a stronger tomorrow,” she said.