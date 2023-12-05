Caught on CCTV: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead by miscreants inside home, two injured

HT Digital,

Jaipur, Dec 5: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday. Two more people were injured during the attack, according to Jaipur police.

- Advertisement -

The incident occurred in the Shyam Nagar area in the afternoon. Police reports suggest that four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present, opened fire, and fled, leaving Gogamedi severely injured.

He was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The criminals appeared to be sitting with Gogamedi and his security personnel before they suddenly began firing.

The Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, based in Rajasthan, is an organisation created by the Rajput community. Formed in 2016, the group is not a political party but holds significant influence in the state. The organisation was named after Karni Mata, considered an incarnation of the goddess Hinglaj Mata, whose temple is in Baluchistan, Pakistan.