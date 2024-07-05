29 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 5, 2024
CBI geared to help states implement new criminal laws, says agency chief

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, July 4: CBI Director Praveen Sood on Thursday said the central agency is geared to help states and other stakeholders implement the three new criminal laws which came into force earlier this week.

He also said that the CBI is working with the Law Ministry to successfully implement the three new laws.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the Indian Penal Code(IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act respectively from July 1.

Addressing an event at the CBI academy, Ghaziabad where Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service and Indian Police Medal (IPM) for Meritorious Service to 39 CBI personnel, Sood said the agency and the Law Ministry are working in synergy to prioritise more efficient prosecution along with investigation.

According to a ministry statement, he noted that CBI’s role has been evolving with the passage of time, from handling primarily anti-corruption cases in the beginning to special and economic crimes, cyber crimes and bank frauds.

Addressing the gathering, Meghwal said the new criminal laws will usher in “ease of living” with citizenry contributing to the progress and development of the nation.

Appreciating CBI, he observed that its importance is being recognised in the society due to its investigative skills which is reflected in the high conviction rate.

Referring to the new criminal laws, Meghwal asserted that they will bring in ease of living in a big way for the citizenry and will expedite delivery of justice and save crucial time of all the stakeholders spent in litigation.

The minister stressed that this will prove highly productive for the nation as the energies would be channelised towards the process of development of the society and eventually lead to higher progress. (PTI)

 

