14 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 28, 2024
type here...

Chaos at Hyderabad university after unidentified men barge in girls’ hostel, 1 arrested

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Hyderabad, Jan 27: Unidentified individuals infiltrated the Osmania University Post Graduate ladies’ hostel in Hyderabad on Friday midnight, attacking the students. The students, however, managed to apprehend one of the intruders.

- Advertisement -

On being informed, the police arrived at the location and arrested the captured individual. In response to the breach, the Osmania PG students protested, demanding the resignation of the university’s Vice Chancellor due to inadequate security.

After recognising the students’ worries, the police inspected the campus, identifying security lapses. The DCP ordered the university Registrar to rectify these issues, including improving campus lighting.

Hyderabad North Zone DCP, Rohini Priyadarshini, assured that the remaining intruders would be arrested, stressing that everyone is equal under the law. The intruders had managed to enter the ladies’ hostel by scaling the compound wall of the OU sub-campus PG hostel.

The police were alerted at 1:40 am, by which time one suspect had already been detained by students and security personnel.

- Advertisement -

The exact number of infiltrators is still under investigation, according to North Zone DCP Priyadarshini. She also confirmed that the students’ security concerns have been addressed and the university management has been advised to enhance security measures.

6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

2 active KLO cadres arrested with handmade explosives in Gossaigaon

The Hills Times - 0
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950” Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan