Chaos at Hyderabad university after unidentified men barge in girls’ hostel, 1 arrested

HT Digital,

Hyderabad, Jan 27: Unidentified individuals infiltrated the Osmania University Post Graduate ladies’ hostel in Hyderabad on Friday midnight, attacking the students. The students, however, managed to apprehend one of the intruders.

- Advertisement -

On being informed, the police arrived at the location and arrested the captured individual. In response to the breach, the Osmania PG students protested, demanding the resignation of the university’s Vice Chancellor due to inadequate security.

After recognising the students’ worries, the police inspected the campus, identifying security lapses. The DCP ordered the university Registrar to rectify these issues, including improving campus lighting.

Hyderabad North Zone DCP, Rohini Priyadarshini, assured that the remaining intruders would be arrested, stressing that everyone is equal under the law. The intruders had managed to enter the ladies’ hostel by scaling the compound wall of the OU sub-campus PG hostel.

The police were alerted at 1:40 am, by which time one suspect had already been detained by students and security personnel.

- Advertisement -

The exact number of infiltrators is still under investigation, according to North Zone DCP Priyadarshini. She also confirmed that the students’ security concerns have been addressed and the university management has been advised to enhance security measures.