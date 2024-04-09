27 C
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Delhi HC dismisses Kejriwal’s plea challenging ED arrest, to approach SC

HT Digital,

New Delhi, April 9: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal plans to appeal to the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court dismissed his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Excise Policy money laundering case.

The Aam Aadmi Party expressed dissatisfaction with the High Court’s ruling. The court ruled that Kejriwal’s arrest did not violate the law, and the remand is not ‘illegal’. Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma stated that the Enforcement Directorate had enough evidence to justify the arrest.

The court also pointed out Kejriwal’s lack of cooperation with the investigation and the resulting delays. The Enforcement Directorate’s evidence suggests Kejriwal was involved in the use and hiding of proceeds of crime, both personally and as the Aam Aadmi Party convenor.

The court added that the arrest and remand should be evaluated as per the law, not the timing of elections. Kejriwal’s objection to his arrest before the general elections was deemed untenable by the court, given no malicious intent was found on part of the Enforcement Directorate.

