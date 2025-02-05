17 C
Delhi HC gives govt ‘last opportunity’ to file report on blind students’ plea

NEW DELHI, Feb 4: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted a last opportunity to the Delhi government to file a status report on a plea of several blind students for accommodation during their educational pursuits.

Justice Sachin Datta said the Delhi government’s social welfare department was directed to file a status report but it wasn’t done.

“A last opportunity is granted to file the status report within four weeks. It is made clear that if the status report is not filed, the matter will be decided on the basis of material available on record,” the court said.

The matter was posted on April 1.

The five petitioners said they finished their schooling from the Institution for the Blind in Lajpat Nagar and stayed in a hostel following which they enroled in graduation courses from Delhi University.

The plea said they were asked to be removed from the institution’s hostel once their schooling got over.

The petitioners, represented by advocates Rahul Bajaj and Amar Jain, said the Delhi government’s Department of Social Welfare was under an obligation to make alternate accommodation available to them.

Relying on a judgment, the counsel said as the petitioners were pursuing college education from the Delhi University, the latter was obliged to provide them accommodation.

The plea said there was no hostel facility for students pursuing graduation from Delhi University, or more particularly, for persons with disabilities by the department. (PTI)

