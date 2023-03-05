Delhi man booked for sexually abusing female dog

NEW DELHI, Mar 4 (PTI): Police on Saturday booked a man for allegedly sexually abusing a female dog in central Delhi’s Inderpuri, the second such incident reported in the national capital in a week.

The matter came to light after a neighbour of the accused, who recorded a video of the incident, lodged a police complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, according to a copy of the document seen by PTI.

According to the complainant, when he returned home late on February 28, he heard the dog’s cries coming from the house of the accused.

The complainant saw the accused sexually abusing the dog while threatening it with a wiper, according to the FIR.

The incident was brought to the notice of a member of People for Animals, Surbhi Rawat, who posted about it on social media.

“It is shocking that two cases of a man raping female dogs have come to light within a week. If this is happening in the capital city, imagine the situation elsewhere… all the atrocities dogs face these days, beating, poisoning, hanging, being crushed by cars and relocation, now we have bestiality too. Shame on us,” Rawat said.

In a similar case last week, a labourer was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a dog in a park in Delhi’s Hari Nagar.