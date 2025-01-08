17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
type here...

Delhi to vote on February 5, counting on February 8

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Jan 7: Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday.

Bypolls to two assembly constituencies — Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Nadu — will also be held according to the same schedule while that in two constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir — Budgam and Nagrota — will be held later due to the current snowy conditions.

- Advertisement -

The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18.

Related Posts:

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

“It is a single-phase election… We have deliberately kept polling on a Wednesday so more people come out to vote… like we did in Maharashtra. The entire election process will be completed by February 10,” Kumar said at a press conference.

Of the 70 seats in Delhi, 58 are general and 12 reserved.

- Advertisement -

According to the electoral roll, Delhi has 1.55 crore voters — 83.49 lakh men, 71.74 lakh women, and 1,261 transgender persons.

There are 25.89 lakh young voters, 2.08 lakh first-time voters, and 830 above the age of 100, Kumar said.

More than 13,000 polling stations will be set up in Delhi, he said.

In the 2020 polls, AAP won 62 seats and the BJP eight while the Congress drew a blank.

- Advertisement -

Kumar also said bypolls were due in two assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir — Budgam and Nagrota.

“….because of snow conditions, we will do it later. We have time till April and we will complete those elections before that,” he said.

“There are two more parliamentary constituencies — Basirhat in West Bengal and Visavadar in Gujarat. In both the cases, there are election petitions pending and, according to rules, we cannot do byelections till then,” he added.

Election petitions can be filed against the winning candidate in the respective state high courts within 45 days of the declaration of results. (PTI)

7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nine miners still trapped, one arrested

The Hills Times -
7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss