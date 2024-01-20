14 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Delhi's AIIMS hospital to have half day on Jan 22 on the occasion of Ram Mandir Consecration

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Jan 20: AIIMS Delhi declared on Saturday that it will be partially closed till 2:30 pm on January 22 to mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The hospital’s Administrative Officer stated that critical services will continue to operate.

In the event of patient arrivals, the hospital will attempt to accommodate them, and evening OPDs will be operational, an official informed ANI.

This follows the central government’s announcement of a half day for all central government establishments on January 22. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Connaught Place, Delhi, also announced partial closure till 2:30 pm on January 22, with emergency services continuing as usual.

The OPD registration counter will open at 1:30 pm, the hospital’s director stated. Lady Hardinge Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital will also be partially closed on January 22. VK Saxena, Delhi Lieutenant Governor, approved a half day for all government offices and bodies in Delhi on the day of the Ram Mandir’s opening.

