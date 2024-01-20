Delhi’s AIIMS hospital to have half day on Jan 22 on the occasion of Ram Mandir Consecration

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Jan 20: AIIMS Delhi declared on Saturday that it will be partially closed till 2:30 pm on January 22 to mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The hospital’s Administrative Officer stated that critical services will continue to operate.

- Advertisement -

In the event of patient arrivals, the hospital will attempt to accommodate them, and evening OPDs will be operational, an official informed ANI.

This follows the central government’s announcement of a half day for all central government establishments on January 22. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Connaught Place, Delhi, also announced partial closure till 2:30 pm on January 22, with emergency services continuing as usual.

The OPD registration counter will open at 1:30 pm, the hospital’s director stated. Lady Hardinge Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital will also be partially closed on January 22. VK Saxena, Delhi Lieutenant Governor, approved a half day for all government offices and bodies in Delhi on the day of the Ram Mandir’s opening.