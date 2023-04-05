Dhami meets railway minister Vaishnaw demands new trains for Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN, April 4 (PTI): Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday asked railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav to start a Jan Shatabdi train between Tanakpur and Dehradun and a Shatabdi Express between Delhi and Ramnagar.

A Jan Shatabdi between Dehradun and Tanakpur will link a major part of the Kumaon region with Garhwal, Dhami said, according to an official statement.

At present, the Dehradun-Kathgodam Jan Shatabdi is the only train between Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand, which borders Nepal, Dhami told Vaishnaw in New Delhi.

Dhami is in the national capital since Monday and has met several central leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Corbett Tiger Reserve, visited by tourists from all over the country and abroad, is in Ramnagar and having a Shatabdi Express between Delhi and Ramnagar will make their journey extremely convenient, he added.

Dhami also requested the railway minister to clear the project for a rail link between Dehradun and Saharanpur through Mohand, which will make it convenient to travel between Dehradun and Delhi by train.

Trains between Dehradun and Delhi have to pass through Haridwar at present. The Haridwar-Dehradun rail link is single line and passes through Rajaji Tiger Reserve because of which trains have to maintain a regulated speed So the train journey takes longer than it should.

A rail link between Dehradun and Saharanpur through Mohand will make the journey between Delhi and Dehradun faster, attract more tourists and give a boost to commercial activities.