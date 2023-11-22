21 C
E-visa services for Canadian nationals resumed by Centre: Reports

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 22: India reinstated e-visa services for Canadian nationals on Wednesday, following a near two-month suspension, according to sources. This signifies the resumption of all visa services, including tourist visas.

In October, visa services in four categories, namely entry visa, business visa, medical visa, and conference visa, were resumed. India had previously suspended visa services for Canadians on September 21, amid increasing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The suspension occurred during a diplomatic dispute between India and Canada regarding the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged connections between the Indian government and Nijjar, whom he referred to as a ‘Canadian citizen’.

India categorically denied these allegations, dismissing them as ‘baseless’. Subsequently, both nations expelled senior diplomats, instructing them to depart immediately.

