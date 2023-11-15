22 C
Fire breaks out on New Delhi-Darbhanga Superfast Express, no casualties

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 15: A fire incident occurred on the New Delhi-Darbhanga Superfast Express near UP’s Etawah on Wednesday, impacting three coaches. The incident led to minor injuries for a few individuals, confirmed by officials.

The fire was first noticed by the station master at the Sarai Bhupat station, who saw smoke emanating from the sleeper coach as the train was passing through.

Upon noticing the smoke, the station master informed the train driver and guard, resulting in the immediate halt of the train. Passengers were swiftly evacuated from the sleeper coach.

A fire incident took place near the Sarai Bhupat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The fire is now under control. Three of the train’s coaches, which were engulfed in flames, have been detached. Police suggest that a short circuit might be the cause of the fire.

