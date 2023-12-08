Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao admitted to hospital after fall

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, commonly known as KCR, was rushed to a hospital after sustaining a minor injury from a fall at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night.

The incident occurred just days after KCR stepped down from his position as the chief minister, following the defeat of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state assembly elections.

KCR’s daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha provided reassurance about her father’s condition, stating that he had suffered only a “minor injury” and was currently receiving expert care in the hospital. Kavitha expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and well-wishes, assuring the public that KCR would recover soon.

“BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love,” Kavitha shared on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern upon learning about KCR’s injury. In a message on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health.”

K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently resigned as the Chief Minister of Telangana after the BRS faced defeat in the state assembly elections. Revanth Reddy, a prominent leader of the Congress party, took oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others. Thousands of party workers and ordinary citizens attended the event, marking the transition of power in the state. As KCR recovers from his injury, political activities in Telangana continue to unfold with the new leadership taking charge.