Saturday, November 30, 2024
Friday prayers pass off peacefully at Sambhal mosque

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SAMBHAL(UP), Nov 29: Amid heightened security measures, Friday prayers passed off peacefully at the Shahi Jama Masjid and other places in the district which witnessed violence following survey of the Mughal era mosque.

Ahead of the prayers, district authorities had issued an appeal urging residents to offer prayers in nearby mosques rather than gathering at the Jama Masjid.

In addition to police personnel, extra CCTV cameras were installed around the mosque to monitor the situation.

Drones were also deployed to further enhance surveillance and deter any potential disturbances, officials said.

Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said security measures have been reinforced at sensitive religious sites in the area and around the court in Chandausi.

Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted on November 24 as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and scores of others were injured in the violence.

Earlier in the day, a court here directed the court-appointed commissioner to submit within 10 days the survey report on the mosque and fixed January 8 as the next date of hearing.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Sambhal trial court to temporarily halt proceedings in the case and its survey while directing the Uttar Pradesh government to maintain peace and harmony in the violence-hit town.

On November 19, a court of civil judge (senior division) of Sambhal passed an ex-parte order for a survey of the mosque by an advocate commissioner after taking note of a plea of the Hindu side that claimed the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple. (PTI)

