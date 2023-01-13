15 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 13, 2023
type here...

Govt panel recommends market authorisation for Covovax jab as heterologous booster dose

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (PTI): An expert panel of the central drug regulatory authority has recommended market authorisation for Serum Institute of India’s Covid vaccine Covovax as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been administered two doses of Covishield or Covaxin, official sources said on Thursday.

Prakash Kumar Singh, director (government and regulatory affairs) at Serum Institute of India (SII) had recently written a letter to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for approval of Covovax heterologous booster dose for those aged 18 years and above in view of escalating Covid-19 pandemic situation in some countries, the sources said.

- Advertisement -

“The subject expert committee (SEC) of the CDSCO on Wednesday deliberated on the issue and recommended for market authorisation of Covid jab Covovax as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been administered two doses of Covishield or Covaxin,” an official source said.

The DCGI had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28, 2021, in the 12-17 age group on March 9, 2022 and also in children aged 7-11 years on June 28, 2022 subject to certain conditions.

Covovax is manufactured through technology transfer from Novavax. It has been approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorization. It was granted emergency-use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 17, 2021.

In August 2020, US-based vaccine maker Novavax Inc. had announced a licence agreement with SII for development and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in India and low-and-middle-income countries.

Jahnavi Kapoor Loves Bright Colours
Jahnavi Kapoor Loves Bright Colours
PLACES THAT COULD BE ALL THE RAGE IN 2023!
PLACES THAT COULD BE ALL THE RAGE IN 2023!
BTS’ RM Inspired Trendy Bags For Your Collection
BTS’ RM Inspired Trendy Bags For Your Collection
6 Biggest Tea Producing States in India
6 Biggest Tea Producing States in India
Kajal Aggarwal’s Eclectic Earrings
Kajal Aggarwal’s Eclectic Earrings
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CBI books ex-finance secy Arvind Mayaram for ‘corruption’ in supply of...

The Hills Times - 0
Jahnavi Kapoor Loves Bright Colours PLACES THAT COULD BE ALL THE RAGE IN 2023! BTS’ RM Inspired Trendy Bags For Your Collection 6 Biggest Tea Producing States in India Kajal Aggarwal’s Eclectic Earrings