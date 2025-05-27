26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Defence minister Rajnath Singh

GUWAHATI, May 26: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and discussed the issue of establishing a defence corridor in the state.

The chief minister also called on Union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and discussed expanding air connectivity and infrastructure in the Northeast Region.

“Had the honour to call upon Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Adarniya @rajnathsingh Ji today in New Delhi. We spoke about establishing a defence corridor in Assam. This will serve multiple purposes – fortify the needs of our armed forces in the Eastern Frontier, strengthen Hon’ble Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ vision and create new economic opportunities in the North East”, the CM posted on X.

Sarma had earlier in the day called upon the civil aviation minister who assured that work for Silchar’s greenfield airport will begin this year and the crucial Rupsi airport will also be expanded.

Naidu also informed Sarma that Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Silchar Airports will soon be connected to more Indian cities through new flight connections.

“Had an excellent meeting with Hon’ble Minister for Civil Aviation Shri @RamMNK Ji. We spoke at length on expanding air connectivity and infrastructure in the North East’, he posted on X.

“Some key takeaways: work for Silchar’s greenfield airport is likely to begin this year, Hon’ble Minister has assured me that the crucial Rupsi airport will be expanded as well, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Silchar will soon be accessible to more Indian cities with new flight connections. We will try to get several more first-time fliers airborne as we aim to revisit UDAN in the region, by making it more effective, vibrant and sustainable”, Sarma said. (PTI)

