Thursday, March 7, 2024
Hyderabad man dies fighting for Russia, was tricked into joining war

HT Digital,

Hyderabad, March 6: A Hyderabad man, Mohammed Asfan, 30, was allegedly killed in Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine after being tricked into joining the Russian Army due to a job fraud.

The deceased’s family sought help from AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, to repatriate him, but the Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed his death. Asfan is survived by his wife and two children.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow, through X (previously Twitter), communicated that they are coordinating with Asfan’s family and Russian officials to bring his mortal remains back to India. Asfan and several others were reportedly duped by dishonest agents into serving as ‘helpers’ in the Russian Army.

This incident follows the recent death of a 23-year-old Indian man from Gujarat, who was also working as a ‘helper’ with the Russian Army in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

