28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 18, 2024
type here...

India says Chabahar port project would benefit landlocked Afghanistan, Central Asia

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, May 17: India on Friday said a “narrow view” should not be taken on the long-term agreement between New Delhi and Tehran on the Chabahar port project as it would benefit landlocked Afghanistan, Central Asia and the entire region.

The remarks by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came days after the United States warned of sanctions following India and Iran sealing the deal.

- Advertisement -

India and Iran on Monday signed a 10-year agreement that provided for Indian operations at the Chabahar port.

“India’s commitment towards the Chabahar port is to realise its potential as a connectivity hub for Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, which are landlocked,” Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

He said an Indian company — India Ports Global Limited — has been operating the port since 2018 on an interim lease.

“Now, we have concluded a long-term agreement which is essential for port operations,” Jaiswal said.

- Advertisement -

“Since then, we have provided humanitarian assistance, including 85,000 metric tons of wheat, 200 metric tons of pulses and 40,000 litres of pesticide Malathion, to Afghanistan through this port,” he said.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran’s southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India and Afghanistan to boost connectivity and trade ties.

“The US has shown an understanding of the importance of the Chabahar port operations for continued humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and to provide Afghanistan with economic alternatives,” Jaiswal said.

“I would like to reiterate what the EAM (External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar) had earlier said that we should not take a narrow view of this issue,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Two days ago, Jaishankar said a narrow view should not be taken of the agreement between India and Iran to develop the Chabahar port as the project will benefit the entire region. Jaiswal said the Chabahar port project will benefit the entire region, particularly landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia.

“The US has, in the recent past, appreciated the larger relevance of the Chabahar project, particularly in the context of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan,” he said. (PTI)

 

 

 

 

 

Must Visiting Places In Northeast India
Must Visiting Places In Northeast India
5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India
5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing plea for damages claiming BBC...

The Hills Times -
Must Visiting Places In Northeast India 5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India Top 10 Medical Colleges In India Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India