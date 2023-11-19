India sends 2nd aid for Palestinians in Gaza amid war with Israel

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 19: A second Indian Air Force (IAF) C17 aircraft, loaded with 32 tonnes of humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza, has departed for the El-Arish Airport in Egypt on Sunday.

This follows India’s previous dispatch of 38 tonnes of relief supplies for civilians affected by the ongoing Israeli ground offensive in the Strip. The aid, consisting of fluids, painkillers, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, basic sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets, aims to alleviate the suffering of the war-stricken people.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed the shipment on X, stating that the IAF C-17 flight was carrying essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, and disaster relief material.

The MEA has also indicated that India plans to send more humanitarian assistance to the region, emphasizing the importance of avoiding civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict.