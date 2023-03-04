29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Indian Railways Is All Set To Launch Bharat Gaurav Train To North East On March 21

The train will complete a North East Circuit covering the northeastern states namely Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya for 15 days.

NEW DELHI, March 4: The Indian Railways (IRCTC) has introduced the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train, which is scheduled to depart from the New Delhi Safrdurjung Railway Station on March 21, according to a press release. The train will complete a North East Circuit covering the northeastern states namely Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya for 15 days.

Compassing over 14 nights and 15 days, the first stoppage of this train is at Guwahati where tourists will get an opportunity to visit Kamakhya Temple followed by Umananda Temple, and then a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra river. This train will further depart on an overnight tour for Naharlagun Railway Station 30 km from the next destination Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. The next city to follow is Sivasagar followed by the tea gardens at Jorhat and an overnight stay at Kaziranga.

The travel route of the train will also cover Unakoti, Agartala, and Udaipur in Tripura; Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland; Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya. Boarding and de-boarding will too be permitted from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Itawah, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

The theme for the North East circuit is “North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati”. The press release stated that the Deluxe AC trains have the potential to accommodate a total of 156 tourists, and are air-conditioned with AC 1 and AC 2 tiers.

IRCTC Ltd. proposes to run tourist train for “North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati”covering India’s North East frontier states – a land that has remained hidden and inaccessible for a long time.

The North Eastern states are a blend of scenic natural beauty, salubrious weather, rich biodiversity, rare wildlife, historical sites, ethnic heritage and most importantly welcoming people. This train journey will showcase all of this and much more in a span of 15 days.
TOUR HIGHLIGHTS:

 Particulars  Description
 Tour Name  “North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati”
 Tour Duration  14 Nights/15 Days
 State covered  Assam – Arunachal Pradesh – Nagaland – Tripura – Meghalaya
 Tour Itinerary  Delhi – Guwahati – Itanagar – Sivasagar – Jorhat – Kaziranga – Unakoti – Agartala – Udaipur – Dimapur – Kohima – Shillong – Cherapunji – Delhi
 Train Itinerary  Delhi (DSJ) – Guwahati – Naharlagun – Sibsagar Town – Furkating – Kumarghat – Agartala – Dimapur – Guwahati – Delhi.
 Boarding/De-boarding  Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Itawah, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi.
 No. seats  120 – AC 1 (Coupe): 24, AC I(Cabin): 48, AC II: 48
 Tour Date  21.03.2023

TOUR PRICE: Per person Ex Delhi

Class Occupancy
Single Twin Triple Child with Bed Child without Bed
1AC (Coupe) NA 1,49,290 NA NA NA
1AC (Cabin) 1,50,100 1,31,990 1,29,400 1,24,350 1,21,760
2AC 1,25,090 1,06,990 1,04,390 99,350 96,750

Note: Indian Railways is providing approximately 33% concession for promotion of rail tourism under Bharat Gaurav Train scheme. The above price is inclusive of the concession.
Destinations and visits covered:

  • Kamakhya Temple, one of the oldest Shakti Peeths (the seat of the Shakti cult).
  • Sunset Cruise on the mighty Brahmaputra River.
  • Umananda Temple at Guwahati.
  • Itanagar, the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh.
  • Sivasagar, the capital of the Ahom Kingdom. It is well known for its Shiva Temple, Ahom palaces and monuments.
  • Assam Tea Estates at Jorhat.
  • Kaziranga National Park (Home to one horned rhinos, tigers & birds).
  • Tripura – Shaivite site Unakoti known for its rock carvings and murals, imposing Ujjayanta Palace and the beautiful Neermahal–the only lake palace in the Northeast, Tripura Sundari (Shakti temple).
  • Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland. Khonoma Village.
  • Meghalaya, the abode of clouds, waterfalls, Root Bridge and caves. Shillong and Cherrapunji are covered.
