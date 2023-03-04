Indian Railways Is All Set To Launch Bharat Gaurav Train To North East On March 21

NEW DELHI, March 4: The Indian Railways (IRCTC) has introduced the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train, which is scheduled to depart from the New Delhi Safrdurjung Railway Station on March 21, according to a press release. The train will complete a North East Circuit covering the northeastern states namely Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya for 15 days.

Compassing over 14 nights and 15 days, the first stoppage of this train is at Guwahati where tourists will get an opportunity to visit Kamakhya Temple followed by Umananda Temple, and then a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra river. This train will further depart on an overnight tour for Naharlagun Railway Station 30 km from the next destination Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. The next city to follow is Sivasagar followed by the tea gardens at Jorhat and an overnight stay at Kaziranga.

The travel route of the train will also cover Unakoti, Agartala, and Udaipur in Tripura; Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland; Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya. Boarding and de-boarding will too be permitted from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Itawah, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

The theme for the North East circuit is “North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati”. The press release stated that the Deluxe AC trains have the potential to accommodate a total of 156 tourists, and are air-conditioned with AC 1 and AC 2 tiers.

The North Eastern states are a blend of scenic natural beauty, salubrious weather, rich biodiversity, rare wildlife, historical sites, ethnic heritage and most importantly welcoming people. This train journey will showcase all of this and much more in a span of 15 days.

TOUR HIGHLIGHTS: