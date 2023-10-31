India’s Rapid Development Is Due To Stable Government: PM Modi

MEHSANA, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the rapid development being seen in the country and the praise it garnered across the world is because of the power of the public that has given a stable government.

Addressing a public rally at Kheralu in Gujarat’s Mehsana district after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 5,950 crore, Modi said when he takes a pledge, he fulfils it.

He said Gujarat has experienced how a stable government continuing for a long time has helped in taking one decision after another, benefitting the state.

Earlier, a large number of people gathered at Kheralu and burst into cheers as a chopper carrying the Prime Minister landed at a makeshift helipad near the venue.

Later, PM Modi, standing in an open car, waved to the crowd while heading to the venue and many people tried to capture the moment with their mobile phone cameras.

People raised slogans like “Dekho dekho kaun aaya, garibo ka beli aaya” and “Mahilaon ka adhikar- Modi hai toh mumkin hai” on the occasion.

A troupe of artists performed traditional dances in front of the Prime Minister’s vehicle as it moved through the crowd towards the stage.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief C R Paatil accompanied the PM at the event.

“At the root of the rapid development being seen in the country and India’s praise in the world is the power of the public that has given a stable government in the country,” Modi said.

“We have experienced how a stable and majority government in Gujarat continuing for a long time has helped us take one decision after another,” he said.

People know very well that the strong pillars laid in the last several years are behind the large projects of development being undertaken and courageous decisions being made, and behind the rapid growth of Gujarat, he said.

“And you know your Narendrabhai, you see me as your own Narendrabhai rather than the Prime Minister. And you know your Narendrabhai, once he takes a pledge, he fulfils it,” Modi said.

Modi said so far work on the 2,500-km route of the eastern and western dedicated freight corridor has been completed in the last nine years, because of which both passenger and goods trains are reaping benefits.

“Arrangements are being made to take the benefit till the last station,” he said.

The PM also mentioned contributions made by women in the dairy sector and said because of their hard work, their household income has become stable.

“Hundreds of new veterinary hospitals have been set up in north Gujarat because we understand the potential of (bovine) animals. Our area of focus is to ensure that animals remain healthy, they get proper service so that their milk yield increases,” he said.

He said the government has earmarked around Rs 15,000 crore for free vaccination of animals, and requested dairy farmers to get their animals vaccinated.

In the last two decades, more than 800 new rural women cooperative societies were set up in the state. Efforts are also being made to develop biogas. The north Gujarat region will also play a big role in the green hydrogen sector, the PM said.

Modi said he had taken a pledge to change north Gujarat, coastal and tribal regions of Gujarat. For this, he laid an emphasis on connectivity and supply of water for irrigation.

“Because of this, Gujarat has moved towards industrial development…Today, the Narmada water, which was wasted in the sea, reaches your farm. We have created a Gujarat where the youth aged 20 to 25 do not get to see the hardships faced by their parents,” he said.

Because of various projects, areas under irrigation grew many times in nearly two decades, with the adoption of drip irrigation and new technologies helping farmers increase the possibilities of cultivating many new types of crops, he said.

Isabgol and potatoes from north Gujarat are in good demand in the world, with the potato processing units being set up in the area. The region of north Gujarat has also witnessed rapid industrialisation, helping create jobs for locals and drawing migrants, the PM said.

North Gujarat is also reaping the benefits of solar energy, and the region will also emerge as a big hub for logistics, he added.

The projects launched by Modi are pertaining to several government departments, including the Indian Railways, Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (GRIDE), state water resource and water supply departments, roads and buildings and the urban development departments, a government release said.

The development initiatives unveiled by Modi cover the districts of Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Gandhinagar and Patan, it said.

The PM inaugurated railway projects, including new sections of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), doubling of Viramgam-Samakhiali rail line, as well as a project for recharge of rural lakes, construction of a barrage on Sabarmati river, and projects for drinking water and sewage water treatment, among others. (PTI)

He also laid the foundation stones for various irrigation projects, widening of roads, and sewage treatment plants, among others.