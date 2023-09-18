29 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 18, 2023
type here...

India’s Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Sept 17: Santiniketan, the famed place in West Bengal where poet Rabindranath Tagore
built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The world body made the announcement in a post on ‘X’ on Sunday.
“New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India. Congratulations!” it
posted.
India had been striving for long to get a UNESCO tag for this cultural site located in Birbhum district.
A few months ago, the landmark site was recommended for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage
List by international advisory body ICOMOS. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

INDIA bloc wants to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s Sanatan Dharma: Scindia

The Hills Times - 0