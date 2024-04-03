26 C
IndiGo flight passengers raise alarm after worm found in food served

HT Digital,

New Delhi, April 3: An alarming incident unfolded on IndiGo flight 6E 2095 when a passenger found a worm in their in-flight meal. The discovery, made during a journey from Delhi to Guwahati, has raised concerns about the safety and hygiene of airline food.

The passenger promptly alerted the cabin crew. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was reportedly on the same flight, witnessed the incident. The passenger stressed the importance of vigilance regarding in-flight meals.

IndiGo Airlines has not yet issued an official statement. The incident has reignited discussions about airline catering safety protocols and quality control measures. It serves as a reminder for airlines to reinforce their food safety and hygiene standards.

