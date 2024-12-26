13 C
Intense cold wave conditions in Kashmir, Srinagar records minus 7.3 degrees Celsius

SRINAGAR, Dec 25: Minimum temperatures decreased at most places in Kashmir as the valley continued to reel under intense cold conditions, leading to the freezing of several water bodies and water supply lines in many areas.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night — down from the previous night’s minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

It has predicted a dip of two to three degrees in the minimum temperatures in Kashmir over the next two days.

Except in Gulmarg, the night temperatures plummeted across all other weather stations in the Kashmir valley.

Currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the harshest winter period of 40 days that started on December 21, the Kashmir valley is experiencing below-normal maximum as well as minimum temperatures for this time of the season, the officials said.

The fall in the mercury has led to the freezing of water supply lines even as a thin layer of ice covered the surface of several water bodies, including the Dal Lake.

The city was colder than Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, where the mercury settled at a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 7.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, the department added.

Pahalgam, the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, registered a minimum temperature of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night’s minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, while Konibal, a hamlet in the Pampore area, was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 9.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

Kupwara, in north Kashmir, registered a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag, in south Kashmir, was at minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

There is a possibility of light snowfall over the higher reaches towards the later afternoon on December 27 till the forenoon the next day, the Met Office said.

While the weather would stay mainly dry on December 29, 30, and 31, light snowfall is possible in the isolated higher reaches on New Year’s Eve, and light snowfall could take place at isolated to scattered places in Kashmir from January 1-4.

During the 40 days of Chillai-Kalan, the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

It ends on January 30 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that in the valley. The 40 days are followed by a 20-day ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold). (PTI)

