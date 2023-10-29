J&K cop playing cricket with local boys, shot at by terrorists

HT Digital,

Srinagar, Oct 29: A Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector was severely injured after terrorists launched an attack near the Eidgah mosque in Srinagar.

Officials revealed that the incident occurred while the inspector, Masroor Ahmad Wani, was engaged in a game of cricket with local children at the Eidgah ground. Post-incident, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a terrorist organisation supported by Lashkar, has taken credit for the assault, according to police sources. In an effort to gather more information about the assailants, the CCTV footage is being scrutinised. The sources also reported that two terrorists, namely Momin and Basit Dar from Lashkar, are known to be active in the region.

“Terrorists fired upon & injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. Area cordoned off, case registered,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter)