25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 5, 2023
type here...

Kapil Sibal announces new platform to fight ‘injustice’ in India

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, March 4 (PTI): Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday announced a new platform to fight “injustice” prevailing in the country under the BJP-led government, calling on everyone, including opposition chief ministers and leaders, to support him in his endeavour.

Addressing a press conference here, Sibal said he was launching the platform “Insaaf” and a website

- Advertisement -

“Insaaf ke sipahi” to help people rise in the fight against injustice with lawyers at the forefront of the initiative.

He said on March 11, he will hold a meeting of the initiative at Jantar Mantar where he will put forward a vision for India.

Sibal said it was an open invitation for everyone, including opposition leaders and common people, to join him at the event.

He sought the support of opposition chief ministers and leaders for his initiative.

- Advertisement -

“This will be a national level platform where lawyers will be at the forefront. RSS shakhas have also been spreading their ideology in every locality which gives rise to injustice. We will fight that injustice also,” he said.

The senior advocate said this was a people’s platform and dismissed suggestions that he was launching any political party.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks
Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks
Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India
Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India
8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair
8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair
Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits
Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits
MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA
MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Maha: Gutka worth Rs 20 lakh seized, truck driver held

The Hills Times - 0
Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India 8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES IN INDIA