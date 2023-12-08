Kapil Sibal’s remark of ‘Assam originally part of Myanmar’ draws flak

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 8: The Supreme Court has directed the Union Government to provide detailed information regarding the entry of illegal immigrants into Assam and the northeastern states after March 25, 1971.

This is a key part of the extensive investigation into the disputed Section 6A, which has been a point of significant contention in Assam. The highest court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and a five-judge Constitution Bench, commenced hearings on Tuesday (December 5) to review several petitions challenging the legality of Section 6A of the 1955 Citizenship Act.

This section, vital for the implementation of the Assam Accord, permits certain foreign immigrants who entered Assam between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971, to apply for Indian citizenship.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal represented the defendants during the trial, emphasizing the complexity of tracing population movements over time, with particular reference to Assam’s history.

The central issue of the dispute revolves around how indigenous groups in Assam view Section 6A, which they claim has legalized the inflow of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, significantly impacting the state’s demographics and cultural identity.