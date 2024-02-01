Karnataka Guv sends ordinance on 60% use of Kannada in signboards back to govt

BENGALURU, Jan 31: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sent back an ordinance mandating 60 per cent use of Kannada in signboards of businesses and establishments to the state government.

“We (the government) approved an ordinance on signboards. The Governor has sent it back saying it should be passed in the Assembly. He could have given his assent now. Giving protection and respect to Kannada is our government’s commitment,” Shivakumar said.

However, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the Governor has sent the ordinance back to the government, and wants a bill to be placed before the Legislature and passed, considering that the Legislature session is round the corner.

The Karnataka Cabinet had on January 5, given its approval to an ordinance to amend the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act that mandates 60 per cent use of the state’s language in signages.

As of now, the law requires the use of Kannada language in the upper half of signboards, displaying the names of businesses.

The government had decided to take the ordinance route in the wake of violent protests by pro-Kannada organisations targeting businesses and establishments in Bengaluru for not giving prominence to Kannada.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, “The Governor said place it (a bill) before the Legislature and get it passed, as by the time the ordinance came to him, the Assembly session was called. Though we (government) had sent the ordinance much earlier, by the time it came before him (Governor) for signing the session was called. So he has sent it back. He has not said anything else. It will be passed in the Legislature.”

However, speaking to reporters, Shivakumar today, requested the Governor to reconsider the decision and give his assent to the ordinance.

“The Governor should not wait until the Assembly passes it (in the form of a bill). In the Assembly we will pass it, no one will have any opposition to it. I appeal to the Governor to clear it as it is a sentimental issue. You are the Governor in Karnataka, you should not pick holes in such issues. Has anyone from the public or political parties objected to it? No, no one has objected,” he said.

Further noting that the Cabinet had approved the ordinance before the Assembly session schedule was announced, he further said, “it is a matter of the state’s pride and protecting our language and culture is our duty. Also, we did not want any confusion regarding it as there were protests (against Kannada being neglected). So, it was sent to the Governor for assent, and I don’t know why he sent it back.”

The Budget session of the Karnataka Legislature is scheduled to be held from February 12 to 23. (PTI)