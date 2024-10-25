Majority in survey support smoke-free public places in India

NEW DELHI, Oct 24: Nearly 93 per cent of respondents in a survey have favoured making public spaces completely smoke-free while 97 per cent have pitched for declaring airports completely smoke-free, similar to railway stations.

A recent poll conducted by the citizen-led initiative “Tobacco Free India”, which garnered more than 65,000 responses, highlights the growing concern among Indians about the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.

- Advertisement -

The survey has revealed that an astounding 92.72 per cent of respondents are in favour of making public spaces completely smoke-free.

Conducted in both Hindi and English, the poll included six key questions about smoke-free public places and the health risks associated with second-hand smoke. Across all questions, the majority supported stricter measures to protect women, children and other vulnerable groups from exposure to toxic tobacco smoke in public areas, such as restaurants, hotels and airports.

“While the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003 bans smoking in public places, it still permits designated smoking areas in airports, hotels with 30 or more rooms and restaurants with seating capacities above 30,” said Dr Uma Kumar, head of the rheumatology department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

“This situation continues to pose a significant public health threat. Scientific evidence has unequivocally demonstrated that second-hand smoke can easily penetrate these designated areas, exposing non-smokers to harmful toxins and increasing their risk of various diseases,” she said.

- Advertisement -

The poll was conducted between October 2 and October 19 on X, involving 65,272 participants.

While India has made significant strides in tobacco control — strictly prohibiting smoking on trains, platforms, and station premises as well as banning the carrying or sale of tobacco products in railway campuses — the continued presence of smoking areas in airports remains a concern, said international wrestler Sangram Singh.

“These designated areas, often placed in prominent and attractive locations, seem to invite people to smoke. The presence of smoking zones in places like airports often sends an inviting message to smoke, undermining public health efforts,” emphasised Singh, a “Fit India” brand ambassador.

“The overwhelming support for smoke-free public places demonstrates a growing awareness among Indians about the dangers of second-hand smoke. It is a powerful message that reflects our nation’s commitment to protecting public health,” Kumar said.

- Advertisement -

Dr Colonel Shekhar Kashyap, a renowned cardiologist, said, “Nicotine is a highly dangerous and addictive substance that poses serious risks to cardiovascular health and overall well-being. Consumed first hand or second hand, nicotine is equally harmful and can lead to a range of debilitating diseases.”

Launched on October 2, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of India’s smoke-free rules, the poll comes at a pivotal time. The ministry of health and family welfare has proposed amendments to the COTPA to remove smoking zones altogether — a move strongly supported by the public, as evidenced by the poll results.

These efforts align with the ministry’s ongoing countrywide Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 2.0, which aims at protecting young Indians from the hazards of tobacco.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 13 lakh Indians die each year due to tobacco-related diseases, making it a major public health crisis.

The poll also highlighted the particular vulnerability of women and children to the harmful effects of second-hand smoke. Many respondents expressed concern about the impact of smoke-free environments on the health and well-being of these vulnerable groups.

Second-hand smoke imposes a significant economic burden on India. A recent study published in the Journal of Nicotine and Tobacco Research revealed that second-hand smoke causes healthcare costs of Rs 567 billion annually, accounting for 8 per cent of total annual healthcare expenditures.

This figure, coupled with the staggering Rs 1,773.4 billion in annual economic losses due to tobacco use, underscores the urgent need for effective tobacco control measures, including comprehensive smoke-free policies.

Beyond cigarette smoking, the use of smokeless tobacco products remains a significant public health challenge in India. These products, which include chewing tobacco, gutkha and pan masala, pose serious health risks and contribute to a range of diseases, including oral cancer, heart diseases and digestive disorders. (PTI)