29 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
type here...

Maritime Development Council meet begins in Goa

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Sagarmala program envisages initiatives like port mechanisation, modernisation

PANAJI, Sept 12: The 20th meeting of the Maritime Development Council, which began in Goa on Thursday, will discuss key programmes initiated by the Narendra Modi government and take stock of the progress of various projects, including the flagship Sagarmala, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

- Advertisement -

Initiatives like the ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’ and ‘Maritime Amrit Kal Vision 2047’ will be discussed with authorities from the coastal states and Union territories to find solutions and to set the future course of action in the sector, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said at a press conference.

“The achievements under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi will be discussed during the meeting. The maritime sector has grown significantly in the last 10 years. The standard of our port operations is increasing, resulting in growth in cargo handling capacity. Our vision is to make India one of the leading maritime nations,” Sonowal said.

The World Bank, in its Logistics Performance Index report, has said India, in the last ten years, has grown and created benchmarks in all the sectors, the Union minister added.

Speaking about cruise tourism initiatives in Goa, he said latest facilities are being developed to enhance the capacity of receiving domestic and international cruise passengers.

- Advertisement -

“We have six international cruise terminals in Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Kochi, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam. We plan to develop such facilities in Kolkata, Porbandar (Gujarat), Ganpatipule (Maharashtra), Somnath (Gujarat) and Konark (Odisha). We want to develop a ecosystem in which global tourists feel at home while visiting India,” he informed.

“Under the Sagarmala programme, the ministry has identified 805 projects worth Rs 5.6 lakh crore in consultation with stakeholders. Out of these, 250 have been completed at a cost of Rs 1.6 lakh crore. Some 200-odd projects are under implementation, while 160 projects are at different stages of development. All this has been possible due to active participation of state governments and private players,” Sonowal said.

The Sagarmala program envisages initiatives like port mechanisation, modernisation, digitalisation, port led industrialisation, port led connectivity enhancement, coastal community development etc, he added.

“By 2047, with an expense of Rs 80 lakh crore, we are going to make India one of the top ten maritime nations,” he asserted. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Travis Head provides the fireworks as Australia outclasses new-look England in...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India