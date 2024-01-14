16 C
Mega milestone after 30 crore Ayushman Cards created under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Jan 14: Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri – Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) crossed a significant milestone of 30 crore Ayushman cards on January 12, 2024. National Health Authority (NHA) is implementing this flagship scheme, aiming to provide a health cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to 12 Crore beneficiary families.

Persistent efforts have led to the creation of 30 crore Ayushman cards, with over 16.7 crore cards created in the last two financial years. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launched on November 15, 2023, and the Ayushman Bhava campaign have expedited card creation at the grassroots level.

To facilitate the process, the NHA launched the ‘Ayushman App’, which has been downloaded over 52 lakh times since its launch on September 13, 2023. Uttar Pradesh tops the state list with 4.83 crore Ayushman Cards.

The scheme has catered to 6.2 crore hospital admissions worth more than Rs. 79,157 crores, potentially saving more than 1.25 lakh crore in out-of-pocket expenditure for poor and deprived families.

