12 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
type here...

Mumbai: Cyber police nab four for duping people through online marketplace app

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Jan 2 (PTI): The cyber police in Mumbai have arrested four persons, who were part of a gang that allegedly duped people of crores through an online marketplace platform, an official said on Monday.

The North Region cyber police apprehended the four accused during raids conducted in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

- Advertisement -

The police have recovered Rs 2 lakh cash, nine mobile phones, 32 ATM cards of various banks, cheque books and four SIM cards from the accused, he said.

The fraud came to light when a victim approached the cyber police claiming that he had lost Rs 17.82 lakh and lodged a complaint in August last year, the official said.

A probe revealed that 835 mobile numbers and 38 IMEI numbers were used to dupe people, and a mobile number used in the crime had figured in 10 offences registered in Mumbai, involving fraud to the tune of Rs 53.74 lakh, he said.

The same mobile number had surfaced in 577 cheating complaints and 269 cases registered in Maharashtra, the official said.

- Advertisement -

According to the police, the complainant wanted to sell his old furniture and had posted photographs on an online marketplace application.

The accused person contacted the victim in response to the advertisement and asked him to send his bank details to make payment, and also sent a QR code scanner, the official said.

The accused then transferred Rs 9,000 to the victim. But after some time the fraudster asked him to return the money by transferring it to two bank accounts, he said.

In the process, the accused managed to gain access to the victim’s bank account and duped him for Rs 17.82 lakh, he said.

- Advertisement -

An FIR under section 419, 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Act was registered at the North Region cyber police station.

Karishma Tanna And Her Love Affair With Bright Colors
Karishma Tanna And Her Love Affair With Bright Colors
Positive Parenting Solutions when Kids backtalk
Positive Parenting Solutions when Kids backtalk
INDIA’S MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES
INDIA’S MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES
6 Indian Street Foods That You Must Try At Least Once In Your Life Time
6 Indian Street Foods That You Must Try At Least Once In Your Life Time
Nora Fatehi’s Sensuous Black Outfits
Nora Fatehi’s Sensuous Black Outfits
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

K’taka BJP MLA booked in businessman suicide case, CM assures action...

The Hills Times - 0
Karishma Tanna And Her Love Affair With Bright Colors Positive Parenting Solutions when Kids backtalk INDIA’S MOST BEAUTIFUL VILLAGES 6 Indian Street Foods That You Must Try At Least Once In Your Life Time Nora Fatehi’s Sensuous Black Outfits