My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case today: Sunita Kejriwal

NEW DELHI, March 27: Stressing that no money was found in multiple Enforcement Directorate raids, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita has said that her husband would do a “big expose” on the alleged excise policy scam in court on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency’s custody till March 28.

Sunita Kejriwal, in a digital briefing on Wednesday, said her husband will reveal the details of the alleged liquor scam in court on March 28 and also present evidence.

She said that when she met the Delhi CM in the ED custody, Kejriwal told her that the central agency has conducted more than 250 raids in connection with the “so-called liquor scam” in the last two years but “not a single paisa” has been found in any of the raids so far.

The ED raided Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain’s places but no money was found. They raided our (CM residence) place and found just Rs 73,000, she said and asked where the money was from the “so-called liquor scam.

Former deputy chief minister Sisodia and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Singh were arrested last year in relation to the Excise Policy case, while former minister Jain was arrested in a case related to money laundering.

“Arvind has said he will do a big expose on this before the court on March 28. He will reveal the truth of this so-called liquor scam and also present evidence,” Sunita said.

She said Arvind Kejriwal was a brave, patriotic and genuine person and his resolve was strong despite him being a diabetic.

“My husband issued directions to Water Minister Atishi from the ED custody. The Centre had issues with it. Do they want to ruin Delhi?” Sunita Kejriwal asked, adding that her husband was upset over the issue.

She appealed to the people to pray for the Delhi CM’s health and success. (PTI)

