NCW summons Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary in connection to Swati Maliwal assault case

HT Digital,

New Delhi, May 16: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to Bibhav Kumar, the Personal Secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in response to allegations of assault leveled against him by AAP MP and former DCW Chief Swati Maliwal. The incident allegedly occurred at the Chief Minister’s residence in Delhi, prompting the NCW to take suo moto cognizance of the matter.

In a letter addressed to Bibhav Kumar, the NCW directed him to appear before the commission on May 17 at 11 am to provide his account of the incident. The letter cited media reports detailing Swati Maliwal’s allegations of assault by Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary and emphasized the commission’s commitment to addressing such issues promptly and impartially.

Swati Maliwal had accused Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her during a visit to the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence on Monday. Initially, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained silent on the matter, but later acknowledged the incident. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal refrained from commenting on the allegations during a press conference, while AAP MP Sanjay Singh redirected the focus to other instances of violence against women, questioning the ruling party’s response to such incidents.

Sanjay Singh highlighted past instances where Swati Maliwal had shown support for women’s rights causes, underscoring the need for consistent advocacy against gender-based violence. This development underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the allegations and the broader discourse surrounding women’s safety and empowerment in the political landscape.