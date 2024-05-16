34 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 16, 2024
type here...

NCW summons Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary in connection to Swati Maliwal assault case

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, May 16: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to Bibhav Kumar, the Personal Secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in response to allegations of assault leveled against him by AAP MP and former DCW Chief Swati Maliwal. The incident allegedly occurred at the Chief Minister’s residence in Delhi, prompting the NCW to take suo moto cognizance of the matter.

- Advertisement -

In a letter addressed to Bibhav Kumar, the NCW directed him to appear before the commission on May 17 at 11 am to provide his account of the incident. The letter cited media reports detailing Swati Maliwal’s allegations of assault by Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary and emphasized the commission’s commitment to addressing such issues promptly and impartially.

Swati Maliwal had accused Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her during a visit to the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence on Monday. Initially, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained silent on the matter, but later acknowledged the incident. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal refrained from commenting on the allegations during a press conference, while AAP MP Sanjay Singh redirected the focus to other instances of violence against women, questioning the ruling party’s response to such incidents.

Sanjay Singh highlighted past instances where Swati Maliwal had shown support for women’s rights causes, underscoring the need for consistent advocacy against gender-based violence. This development underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the allegations and the broader discourse surrounding women’s safety and empowerment in the political landscape.

Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes
Best Romantic Places In Goa
Best Romantic Places In Goa
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Body of missing Assam Police jawan fished out from River Ganga

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India Healthy South Indian Breakfast Dishes Best Romantic Places In Goa