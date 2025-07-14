New BrahMos testing facility in Lucknow will strengthen India’s self-reliance: Rajnath Singh

LUCKNOW, July 13: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the newly inaugurated integration and testing facility of BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow will strengthen the country’s self-reliance in the defence sector.

Singh said this at an event in Lucknow where he unveiled the statue of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta at the National PG College and released a postage stamp.

“Just a few days ago, I inaugurated the integration and testing facility of BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow. This facility will strengthen our country’s self-reliance in the defence sector and also create employment,” he said.

He praised the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh due to which investments are increasing and industries are flourishing in the state.

“Historical changes are taking place in infrastructure. Expressway, airport, metro, medical college’?all these are presenting a new picture of development.” the defence minister said.

Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, also showered praises on former UP CM Chandra Bhanu Gupta.

Gupta served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms.

Singh said, “Chandra Bhanu Gupta ji started as a simple worker in the freedom movement and made a place in the hearts of millions of people through his sacrifice, commitment and leadership. Chandra Bhanu Gupta’s life tells us that power does not mean only position or authority, but responsibility, sacrifice and protecting the interests of the public.

“His life also gives us the message that there may be differences in politics but there should not be animosity,” he said.

Singh also said that Gupta was more of a public servant than a leader. “He was not just the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on multiple occasions, but he was among the leaders who emerged from the Indian freedom struggle,” Singh said.

Singh, who is also the former UP CM, said, “Whenever we discuss the glorious past of Uttar Pradesh, the name of Chandra Bhanu Gupta ji is taken prominently. Today, when we are releasing this postage stamp, it is not only a tribute to the name of Chandra Bhanu Gupta ji, it is also a tribute to his high life values.”

“The administrative system that is working in the country and the state today, people like Chandra Bhanu Gupta ji have contributed a lot in laying its foundation,” Singh said.

The defence minister also said while Gupta was the CM of a big state like Uttar Pradesh, his vision and agenda was never regional, always nationalistic.

“Chandra Bhanu ji was not in power for a very long (time). But in the short time he was in power, he gave priority to public welfare works. He was always known for his integrity.”

Singh said while Gupta did not agree with the ‘Kamaraj Plan’ he resigned from the CM post due to it. “You can imagine how an elected leader had to step down from the post due to the dislike of some people,” Singh said.

In 1963 K Kamaraj (former Chief Minister of Madras) suggested to Nehru that senior Congress leaders should leave ministerial posts to take up organisational work.

This suggestion came to be known as the ‘Kamaraj Plan’, which was designed primarily to dispel the notion that Congressmen were attached to power, creating in its place a dedicated attachment to the objectives and policies of the organisation.

The plan was approved by the Congress Working Committee and was implemented within two months. Six chief ministers and six Union ministers resigned under the plan. Kamaraj was later elected president of the Indian National Congress on October 9, 1963. (PTI)