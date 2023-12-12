18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
type here...

NGT issues notice to DPCC, other agencies over discharge of engine oil

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Dec 11: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the authorities of Delhi Pollution Control Committee and two other agencies over the discharge of untreated engine oil from an electric locomotive shed in Tughlakabad.

It also asked the Indian Railways to file a fresh report in the matter.

- Advertisement -

The NGT was hearing a matter on the discharge of oil from the shed into a drain flowing through the Mohan Cooperative Industrial area and merging with the Agra canal in southeast Delhi.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said the tribunal in April this year directed the general manager of Northern Railway to look into the matter and file an action taken report.

Noting a report by the Indian Railways published on September 29, the bench said the authorities concerned did not provide “full particulars” about the issues, including the extent of the effluent’s discharge, water quality analysis and the effluent treatment facilities available for treating such discharge.

“Hence, the railways is directed to file a fresh report specifically covering the above aspects,” the bench said in its order on December 4.

- Advertisement -

It impleaded as parties in the matter the member secretary of the DPCC, CEO of New Okhla Industrial Development Area (NOIDA) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner.

“Let notice be issued to the above respondents who will file their response/report within eight weeks,” the tribunal said.

The matter has been listed on February 13 for further proceedings. (PTI)

Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Virat Kohli Is A Massive Player, Will Play Major Role In...

The Hills Times - 0
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter 7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga