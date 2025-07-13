Over 51,000 Youth Receive Government Jobs at Rozgar Mela

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the Rozgar Mela via videoconferencing and distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth in various government departments and organisations.

The Prime Minister congratulated the appointees and described their induction as the beginning of a journey of national service under the guiding principle of “Citizen First.”

The event was joined from Guwahati by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who also handed over appointment letters to select candidates from Assam.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister underlined that the Rozgar Mela was part of the government’s broader effort to provide meaningful employment and that lakhs of youth had already received appointments through such events.

Highlighting India’s strengths, he said the world acknowledges the country’s two great assets — demography and democracy — with the largest youth population and the largest democratic system in the world.

He emphasised that these are key to India’s future, and that converting youth potential into productive national capital is a top priority for the government.

The Prime Minister cited his recent visit to five countries and said that India’s youth power was a strong and recurring theme across discussions. He pointed out that agreements signed during the tour, covering sectors like defence, digital technology, energy, and pharmaceuticals, would create long-term opportunities for Indian youth both at home and abroad.

Discussing the changing nature of employment, the Prime Minister said that innovation, startups, and research are driving the future of jobs.

He expressed pride in the growing ecosystem in India that empowers young people to innovate and dream big.

He also announced that the government has approved a new Employment Linked Incentive Scheme, under which ₹15,000 will be provided to each young person securing their first job in the private sector. The scheme, with a budget of ₹1 lakh crore, is expected to generate around 3.5 crore new jobs.

Focusing on the manufacturing sector, the Prime Minister noted that it has become a strong driver of job creation.

Electronics manufacturing alone has reached ₹11 lakh crore, marking a fivefold increase in the last eleven years.

The country has grown from just a handful of mobile phone units to nearly 300 such facilities, providing employment to lakhs of people.

He also highlighted India’s rise in defence production, now exceeding ₹1.25 lakh crore, and its leadership in locomotive manufacturing.

He added that the automobile sector has attracted $40 billion in FDI over the past five years.

The Prime Minister also referred to a recent report by the International Labour Organization, stating that more than 90 crore Indians have benefited from welfare schemes over the past decade.

He explained that these schemes have not only improved living standards but also created employment, especially in rural India.

Under schemes like PM Awas Yojana, over four crore houses have been built and three crore more are under construction.

Similarly, Swachh Bharat’s 12 crore toilets and Ujjwala Yojana’s 10 crore LPG connections have created jobs across plumbing, bottling, and delivery sectors.

He further mentioned that the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is helping households reduce electricity costs while generating employment for technicians and solar manufacturers.

Initiatives like Namo Drone Didi have trained rural women as drone pilots. So far, 1.5 crore women have become Lakhpati Didis, under schemes like Bank Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, and Pashu Sakhi.

The PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma schemes have supported street vendors and traditional artisans respectively with training, tools, and credit.

Emphasising the scale of change, the Prime Minister said that 25 crore Indians have come out of poverty in the last decade.

Citing praise from the World Bank, he said that India is now counted among the most equitable nations in the world.

Calling the current era a “Mahayagya” of development, he urged the new appointees to contribute actively to the mission of employment generation and poverty alleviation.

He concluded by invoking the value of “Nagrik Devo Bhava” and extended his best wishes to all new recruits for a bright future in public service.

In Guwahati, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joined the Rozgar Mela and handed over appointment letters to 241 candidates selected for various government organisations including the Indian Railways, Department of Posts, Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India, AIIMS, NIT, Oil India Limited, Northeast Police Academy, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

In his address, the Union Minister said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has created new opportunities in startups, manufacturing, defence, and digital innovation.

He urged appointees to rise beyond employment and become true partners in nation-building.

He said that policies like Make in India and Skill India are not just addressing today’s needs but preparing the workforce for future challenges.

He called upon young professionals to see themselves as stakeholders in shaping the nation’s future and said that their efforts will help India emerge as a global example of inclusive development, progress, and unity.