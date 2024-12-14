14 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 14, 2024
type here...

Parliamentary panel recommends increasing assistance under PMAY-G

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Dec 13: With the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin being extended till March 2029 with an aim to construct two crore additional homes, a Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended the assistance provided under the scheme be suitably hiked.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, headed by Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, pointed out that the assistance under the scheme had remained stagnant at Rs 1.2 lakh for a considerable period of time, often leading to cases in which the houses remained incomplete.

- Advertisement -

In a report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the panel said the “Housing for All” vision might not achieve its target until the beneficiaries were provided “proper hand-holding” in terms of financial assistance of right value and at the right juncture.

Related Posts:

The report also highlighted that more than two lakh landless beneficiaries were still waiting to get land or assistance from state governments to construct homes, which might also cause a delay in hitting the target.

The panel said the per-unit assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) for plain areas was Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.3 lakh for hilly areas and it had remained static for a considerable period of time.

“With rising inflation having a detrimental effect on the cost factor associated with the raw material, transportation cost, labour cost etc, constructing a new house of the requisite area under PMAY-G for poor and needy beneficiaries with such assistance amount seems to be an arduous task,” the report said.

- Advertisement -

“Moreover, there are instances wherein houses remain incomplete for want of finance and thereby keeping the target lagging,” it added.

The committee noted that against an initial target of 2.95 crore houses to be constructed by March next year, 2.66 crore were constructed as of October 22 and 29 lakh were yet to be completed.

A target of constructing an additional two crore houses in the next five financial years — 2024 to 2029 — has been approved by the government, the report said.

“The committee finds it utmost necessary that a review of per-unit assistance be done on a priority basis, particularly when the scheme has been extended to March 2029,” the panel said and recommended revision of the per-unit assistance through a suitable hike.

- Advertisement -

The committee also recommended that the Department of Rural Development urge the agencies involved to explore all means to complete the construction of the houses within the target fixed by the government.

The panel expressed concern over landless beneficiaries getting assistance for land to build their house and, citing Union rural development ministry data, said that of 5,73,311 (5.73 lakh) landless beneficiaries identified under PMAY-G, 59 per cent or 3,60,837 (3.60 lakh) had been provided land for the construction of houses.

“The issue of landlessness is affecting the progress of PMAY-G and may also cause delay in the completion of the target,” the report said and recommended that the department frame a policy within a specified period.

On the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) — a 100 per cent centrally-funded centrally-sponsored scheme under which pensions are given to the elderly, widows, disabled persons, and bereaved families on the death of the primary breadwinner belonging to BPL households — the panel said the pensions ranged from Rs 200 to Rs 500 per month, which was a cause of concern for a long period of time.

“The committee noted this amount as abysmally low when the cost of living has increased during the last couple of years,” the panel said. (PTI)

10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Stolen cattle-laden truck seized in Nagaon 

The Hills Times -
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter 5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024 5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India 10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India