Thursday, August 15, 2024
PM Modi Addressed Nation on 78th Independence Day

In his 78th Independence Day address, PM Modi emphasized India's journey of growth, key achievements, and outlined the country's vision for the future at the Red Fort, Delhi.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 15, Thursday: On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stirring address from the historic Red Fort in Delhi. His speech highlighted India’s remarkable journey over the past year, focusing on the nation’s achievements in various sectors, including technology, infrastructure, and social welfare.

PM Modi emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort in driving the country forward. He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth, enhancing national security, and uplifting the underprivileged sections of society. The Prime Minister also outlined his vision for India’s future, setting ambitious targets for the next decade, including making India a global leader in innovation and sustainable development.

The Independence Day celebrations were marked by a display of military prowess, cultural performances, and the honoring of individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation. The event concluded with the national anthem, evoking a sense of pride and patriotism among the citizens.

The Hills Times
