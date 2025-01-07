16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
type here...

Private sector reluctant to invest in India as no-confidence in govt: Congress

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Jan 6: The private sector’s reluctance to invest in India is a corporate motion of no-confidence in the Narendra Modi government, the Congress claimed on Monday.

The opposition party also urged the government to take measures in the upcoming Union budget to stimulate and sustain domestic investment in the country that, it claimed, was on the decline.

- Advertisement -

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the investment environment in India had been sluggish in the “Modi decade”.

Related Posts:

In a post on X, he said the Gross Fixed Capital Formation had fallen from an average of 32 per cent of GDP during Manmohan Singh’s prime ministerial decade to consistently being below 29 per cent of GDP in the past 10 years.

“Investment is sluggish because mass consumption is not accelerating, tax and other authorities are threatening and intimidating businesses, and because of the growing perception that only four-five business groups can grow in the Modi regime,” he said.

“Now comes fresh evidence of the private sector’s reluctance to invest in India under this government — net foreign direct investment (FDI) fell to a 12-year low in April-October this year (2024). Gross FDI inflows have stagnated,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Indian firms are increasingly choosing to invest abroad rather than at home, Ramesh claimed. “This is a corporate motion of no-confidence in the Modi government.”

Asserting that FDI was very important, he said, “But more fundamental is DI — Domestic Investment. How to stimulate and sustain DI has to be the central concern of the Union budget, to be present 26 days from today.”

The Union budget will be presented on February 1. (PTI)

7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

21 terrorists arrested by Assam Police’s STF since March 2023

The Hills Times -
7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss