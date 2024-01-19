Public Holiday declared in Maharashtra on the occasion of Ram Mandir consecration on Jan 22

HT Digital,

Mumbai, Jan 19: In light of the upcoming inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a public holiday has been declared on January 22 by the Maharashtra Government, according to reports.

- Advertisement -

It is reported that all central government establishments, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks (RRBs) will also be closed for half a day on the same day.

This announcement was made in a circular issued by the Maharashtra Government on Friday. This decision follows the Central Government’s announcement that all Central Government offices, Central institutions, and Central industrial establishments will be closed for half a day on January 22.

Earlier today, the new idol of Lord Ram was placed inside Ayodhya’s Ram Temple ahead of the consecration ceremony. The first image of the idol, released by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, depicts the deity as a five-year-old child standing. The 51-inch idol, crafted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, is made of black stone.

The sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled for January 22, 2024, is a critical point in the temple’s inauguration. Between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm, the consecration of Ram Lalla within the temple will occur, symbolising the establishment of divine energy.

- Advertisement -

This ceremony imparts spiritual significance and sanctity to the temple, a moment eagerly anticipated by the worshippers actively involved in the sanctification of the Ram temple.