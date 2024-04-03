26 C
Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad for upcoming LS Polls

HT Digital,

Wayanad, April 3: Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, has filed his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, expressing gratitude to the people of Wayanad for their support and affection over the past five years.

He emphasized that this election is crucial for safeguarding India’s democracy against forces of hatred and injustice. Rahul Gandhi, the prominent political figure and former president of the Indian National Congress, has once again chosen Wayanad as his battleground for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a heartfelt declaration, he expressed his deep connection with the people of Wayanad, referring to them as his family and acknowledging the invaluable lessons and love he has received from them over the past five years.

Filing his nomination from the picturesque land of Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi underscored the significance of this election as a pivotal moment in India’s democratic journey. He characterized it as a battle to protect the soul of India from the forces of hatred, corruption, and injustice that threaten to stifle the voice of the nation.

With unwavering determination and humility, the Congress leader pledged to lead the charge alongside every citizen of India in this crucial fight. He reiterated his commitment to uniting people from every corner of the country, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and Manipur to Mumbai, in a collective effort to fortify the Union of States and uphold the principles of democracy.

As the political landscape heats up ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Wayanad serves as a rallying point for the Congress party and its allies. His message resonates not only with the constituents of Wayanad but also with citizens across India who share his vision for a vibrant and inclusive democracy.

In the face of mounting challenges and opposition, Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy symbolizes a steadfast resolve to confront and overcome the forces that threaten India’s democratic fabric. His nomination from Wayanad signifies a renewed commitment to serving the people and championing their aspirations on the national stage.

