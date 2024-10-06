SC ‘losing patience’ over delay in ration card to migrant workers

NEW DELHI, Oct 5: We have lost our patience, the Supreme Court has said while expressing concern over the delay by the states and Union Territories in providing ration cards to the migrant workers.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah granted a final opportunity to the Centre, states, and Union Territories (UTs) to take necessary steps in this regard by November 19.

“We have lost our patience, we are making it very clear that there will be no more indulgence.”

“We are giving you one last window to comply with our order or your secretary will remain present,” the bench said.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, informed that only one ration card is issued per priority household under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case registered in 2020 after taking cognizance of the problems and miseries of the migrant labourers during COVID-19.

The apex court had earlier asked the Centre to file an affidavit giving details about compliance with its 2021 judgement and subsequent directions on providing ration cards and other welfare measures to the migrant workers.

The top court, in the June 29, 2021 judgement and subsequent orders, had passed a slew of directions to the authorities asking them to undertake welfare measures, including giving ration cards to all migrant workers, who were distressed during the COVID-19 pandemic, registered with the ‘e-Shram’ portal.

The ‘e-Shram’ is a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) launched by the Union ministry of labour and employment with the primary aim of facilitating delivery of welfare benefits and social security measures to the unorganised sector workers across the country.

The top court, in the 2021 judgement, had termed as “unpardonable” the Centre’s “apathy and lackadaisical attitude” towards creating the National Database for Unorganised Workers (NDUW) and ordered its commencement by July 31, 2021, so that all migrant workers are registered and welfare measures extended to them during COVID distress.

It had ordered the states and UTs to frame schemes for providing free dry rations to them till the pandemic lasts, while the Centre will have to allocate additional foodgrains. (PTI)