Shillong’s Steve Jyrwa triumphs in India’s Best Dancer Season 4

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: In a moment of pride for Meghalaya, 17-year-old Steve Jyrwa from Nongmynsong, Shillong, has been crowned the champion of Sony TV’s popular dance competition, India’s Best Dancer Season 4, a press release said on Monday.

Jyrwa’s stellar performances and captivating moves led him to victory in the grand finale, securing the title, a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh, and a new car.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma extended his congratulations to the young star on the micro-blogging site X, stating, “Steve Jyrwa of Shillong danced his way into the hearts of the people of India and is now champion of India’s Best Dancer! Congratulations Steve, may your talent yield many more achievements!”

Expressing his gratitude after the win, Jyrwa shared, “Winning India’s Best Dancer is a dream come true. I owe this to my family, mentors, and everyone who supported me along the way.”

His journey to the top of the competition exemplifies his relentless dedication, passion for dance, and hard work.

Jyrwa’s choreographer, Raktim Thakuria, was also rewarded for his efforts, receiving a prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Jyrwa’s victory brought him ahead of other talented finalists, including Harsh Keshri, Nextion, Nepo, Akanksha Mishra, and Aditya Malviya.

His win stands as an inspiring achievement, not only for the people of Meghalaya but also for young dancers across the country who aspire to make a mark on the national stage.

