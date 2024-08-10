Sonowal introduces two shipping-related bills in LS

NEW DELHI, Aug 9: Ports shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday introduced two bills — Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, and the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, seeks to comply with the international convention and with the changing global scenario in the shipping industry.

The Bill also seeks to provide the responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities attached to carriers with respect to the carriage of goods by sea and for matters connected therewith or related thereto.

The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024 seeks to make provisions for the transfer of rights of suit and all liabilities to the consignee named in a bill of lading and every endorsee of a bill of lading, to whom the property in the goods mentioned in the bill of lading shall pass.

The Bill was enacted to amend the law relating to Bills of Lading with a view to address aspects including transferring all rights in respect of the contract contained in the bill of lading along with the property to the consignee or endorsee of the bill of lading.

And ensuring that a transferred bill of lading in the hands of a bona fide holder be treated as conclusive evidence of the goods being laden on board.

In October 1922 delegates at the International Conference on Maritime Law held at Brussels agreed unanimously to recommend their respective governments to adopt the unification of certain rules relating to bills of lading on the basis of a Convention draft.

Saugata Roy (TMC) opposed the introduction of the bill saying that the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, has been serving its purpose for the past 100 years and The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, only has some minor amendments. “This superfluous legislation should be done away with, it does not help the country,” Roy said.

Since the endorsement of rights over bills of lading is an important aspect of its use in the carriage of goods by sea, the Bill said provisions of the said Act have extensive commercial applicability and are crucial to determine the transfer of rights of suit and liabilities to endorsees and consignees to whom any bill of lading has been transferred

Responding to Roy, Sonowal said the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, is already 100 year-old and hence to comply with the international convention and changing global scenario it was necessary to bring in simplification for ease of understanding of the law.

“I believe this bill is necessary and is imperative to bring certain changes and also incorporating some definition trying to simplify and better understanding,” Sonowal said. (PTI)

