Tension escalates during madrasa demolition in Uttarakhand town, shoot-at-sight order issued

HT Digital,

Dehradun, Feb 8: Clashes erupted in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Thursday as officials demolished an illegal madrasa. Miscreants retaliated by pelting stones at police officers and setting vehicles, including a police car, on fire.

In response to the riots, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has issued shoot-at-sight orders in Haldwani’s Banbhulpura and imposed a curfew. Additionally, all schools in Haldwani will remain closed on Friday.

The demolition took place near the Banbhulpura police station by officials from Haldwani’s municipal corporation, leading to injuries among several officials. The unrest further escalated as a transformer was set ablaze, causing a power outage in the area.

Several journalists and administration officials are currently trapped inside the Banbhulpura police station, which is surrounded by a mob.