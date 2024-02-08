16 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 9, 2024
type here...

Tension escalates during madrasa demolition in Uttarakhand town, shoot-at-sight order issued

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Dehradun, Feb 8: Clashes erupted in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Thursday as officials demolished an illegal madrasa. Miscreants retaliated by pelting stones at police officers and setting vehicles, including a police car, on fire.

- Advertisement -

In response to the riots, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has issued shoot-at-sight orders in Haldwani’s Banbhulpura and imposed a curfew. Additionally, all schools in Haldwani will remain closed on Friday.

The demolition took place near the Banbhulpura police station by officials from Haldwani’s municipal corporation, leading to injuries among several officials. The unrest further escalated as a transformer was set ablaze, causing a power outage in the area.

Several journalists and administration officials are currently trapped inside the Banbhulpura police station, which is surrounded by a mob.

10 Largest Birds In The World
10 Largest Birds In The World
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Indian Army Organises Upper Assam T-20 Cup 2024

The Hills Times - 0
10 Largest Birds In The World How To Maintain Oral Hygiene 5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East 10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World 7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India