TMC rubbishes foul play into Mamata Banerjee’s accident

Kolkata, March 16: Trinamool Congress has quashed speculations hinting at foul play in the incident involving West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s minor injuries after a fall at her residence.

TMC’s Shashi Panja clarified that Banerjee felt dizzy and collapsed without any external force involved. Panja stressed that Banerjee’s health is of utmost importance and medical professionals are thoroughly investigating the cause of the collapse. “Didi experienced dizziness and subsequently fell, resulting in injuries. Medical experts are examining the situation,” stated Panja.

TMC has advised against baseless conjectures about the incident’s cause, such as elevated blood pressure or sugar levels, and has appealed to the public to avoid making unfounded assumptions. “Didi, like any other person, can experience health issues due to her demanding schedule. Everyone wishes for her good health. However, it is inappropriate to ridicule the incident or make inaccurate assumptions about its cause,” she added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries to her forehead on Thursday, as per images shared by the All India Trinamool Congress. The pictures depict Banerjee on a hospital bed, with a deep cut on her forehead and blood on her face. The incident occurred at her residence, following which TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee escorted her to SSKM hospital.

Banerjee received medical treatment, including stitches for the injuries on her forehead and nose. She also underwent MRI and CT scans. Despite the hospital’s advice to remain for observation, she chose to return home.

The hospital’s medical bulletin stated that Banerjee had a cerebral concussion due to a fall caused by a push from behind. A neurologist and cardiologist treated her, and she received three stitches – one on the nose and two on the forehead. She was advised to stay at the hospital but decided to return home, where she will be closely monitored.